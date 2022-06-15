Women's Premier League player dies at Webuye Hospital

The football fraternity in the country is in mourning following the demise of Trans Nzoia Falcons forward Marvel Simiyu.

According to the information posted on the club website, the 21-year-old attacker passed on at Webuye Hospital on Tuesday night, where she had been admitted to since Thursday last week due to stomach problems.

”It is with great sadness that Trans Nzoia Falcons FC must report the tragic loss of one of our senior players Marvell Simiyu who passed away on Tuesday night at Webuye Hospital.

"Our prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time, rest in peace,” said a statement from the club.

Trans Nzoia coach Justin Okiring described Simiyu as a disciplined player who showed great talent during the short stint she was with the team. Simiyu joined the Women's Premier League side at the start of the season and went on to feature in all their 11 first leg matches and netted three goals.

“She was a hungry goal poacher and was a great asset to us. I’m just from the mortuary and it is very sad she has departed. I have been informed that the death was due to stomach problems which she has suffered for a long time,” said Okiring.

“The last match she played for us was against Gatundu Sports Women (Gaspo) and she really did well in the game. As a team we shall miss her and our condolences go to her family,” he added.