Why Thika Queens striker Rachael Muema's season could be over

Harambee Starlets and Kenya Women’s Premier League defending champions Thika Queens’ attacking midfielder, Rachael Muema is unlikely to return to action this season due to slow recovery.

Muema has being sidelined for close to seven months due to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that she sustained in training in November 2021.

Muema featured in Thika Queens' first match of the season in December 18 helping the team win 2-1 at home.

Unfortunately, she aggravated her injury during the match and was unable to travel to Vihiga County for their second match against Bunyore Starlets.

Scans indicated that she had sustained a knee injury and was advised to start treatment immediately.

The injury also kept her out of Harambee Starlets camp for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda, which were later cancelled by CAF.

The recovery progress hasn’t been as good and this may see her sit out the remainder of the season.

"At the beginning of this season, I was hoping to build on last season’s success but the unfortunate happened. I was working towards establishing myself as one of the top players in the WPL and national team this season, but I haven’t able to return to action.” Muema told Nation Sport.

“Right now I am doing everything I can to get back to the pitch and work towards becoming a better player all round. I also want to help my team win the league next season.”