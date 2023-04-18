Why Thika Queens striker Atieno will have to wear a mask

Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) top scorer Wendy Atieno, who features for defending champions Thika Queens, will only return to action after receiving a special protective face mask.

Atieno sustained a nose and mouth injury after colliding with Zetech Sparks keeper Sherly Chaviha during their KWPL match on March 5, 2023 at the Cambridge grounds in Kajiado County. Thika lost the match 1-0.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Atieno says the special mask is not locally available and she is making plans to import one from the United Kingdom.

"It has been a tough time for me after surgery and I have been in and out of hospital for check ups. I have been out for four weeks and I have two more weeks to go. The special mask ranges from Sh10,000- 12,000 and I am optimistic that I will acquire it in the next three weeks before i get back to the pitch," Atieno said.

Thika are currently in position five with 27 points after 15 games, seven points behind league leaders Gaspo Women. They have won eight games, drew two and lost five matches.

The lethal striker has 13 goals, same as Kisumu All Starlets striker Monicah Etot.

"I miss playing football but my health comes first. Even in my absence the team has been performing well and it shows the team has quality players," added Atieno.

Thika head coach Fredrick Majani said that Atieno's absence has been a big blow.

"It has been challenging because she is one of my key players. Kach had to step in as the captain for Atieno and she has been very instrumental. We hope she gets back in two or three weeks' time," said Majani.

"After booking a slot into the quarterfinals of the FKF Cup, we now want to fight for this title and don't forget that we are also fighting for the league title. My girls are in good shape, they will deliver," added Majani.

The masks are made from materials like polycarbonate and protect athletes who have sustained facial injuries, ensuring they can play on without risking further damage. Some are 3D printed to exactly fit a scan of the contours of each athlete’s face.