Why relegated Vihiga Bullets have endured dreadful season

The decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on November 9, last year to annul the 2021/22 Kenyan football season was sweet music to the ears of Vihiga Bullets’ players and officials.

The Western Kenya based side had been relegated that season after a disastrous campaign.

It was their debut season. The going has been no better this season as Vihiga Bullets confirmed their relegation from the top flight league to NSL last Saturday with four matches remaining after losing 1-0 to FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Bullets coach Milton Kidiga said Tuesday that while the team had the potential to finish within the top eight places in the 18-team league, it found the going tough due to tough financial challenge they face all season.

The club is owned by former Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga. The club has failed to attract a major sponsor and relies on funding from Akaranga and well-wishers.

“Going by the top players we had, we were sure of finishing top eight. But as you know, football without money is very tough, the boys lacked motivation,” said Kidiga.

On several occasions this season, Bullets have appealed for financial help on social media after getting stranded during away matches.

On February 1, it took the intervention of Makadara MP George Aladwa for the team to travel back to Vihiga after their 1-0 loss to giants AFC Leopards in a league match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The team again lacked funds to travel from Nairobi to their home on March 29 after their 5-0 drubbing by Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre.

Vihiga Bullets were forced to spend two days at Akaranga’s Rongai residence before the former governor got some money that enabled them travel home.

Aladwa went mute on his pledge to support the team until the end of season.

Vihiga issued two walkovers – against Sofapaka in Nairobi on January 28 and Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium on April 6.

Against Nzoia, the team said it did not honour the match due to lack of money to cater for its logistics, including hiring the venue, ambulance and security.

Kidiga said that because of the financial challenges he was forced to "start afresh" after losing more than 15 players to rival clubs including top scorer Vincent Ogola mid season.