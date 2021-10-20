Why racism is still a serious issue in Czech stadiums

In this file photo taken on March 18, 2021 Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara (centre) and Slavia Prague's Czech defender Ondrej Kudela (right) clash during their Uefa Europa League Round of 16, 2nd leg match at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Uefa on April 14, 2021 banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for club and country for racist behaviour after he clashed with Glen Kamara of Rangers in a Europa League match.

Photo credit: Andrew Milligan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The schoolchildren booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who was allegedly the victim of racist abuse from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela a few months earlier.
  • Rangers asked Uefa to act, claiming the booing was racially motivated, but Uefa dropped the investigation over "insufficient evidence" last week.

Prague, Czech Republic

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.