Why Michael Olunga is trending in Japan

Kenya's Michael Olunga vies for an aerial ball with Egypt's Mohamed Attia during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The win brought back memories of Olunga’s eight-goal blitz in Kashiwa Reysol’s 13-1 demolition of Kyoto Sanga in a J2 League match on November 24, 2019.

Kenya’s Michael Olunga became a hot trending topic in Japan after the Samurai Blue hit Mongolia 14-0 in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Asian second Qualifying Group “F” match on Wednesday.

