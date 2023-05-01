Why K. Homeboyz want domestic cup semi played at Bukhungu

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula wants their Mozart Bet Cup semi-final tie against AFC Leopards played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The game, which has been scheduled for May 20, will be at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had scheduled all the quarters finals, semi-finals and final to be played in Nairobi. Kakamega Homeboyz made it to the last four of the domestic cup after thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 6-0 on Sunday at Kasarani.

On the other hand, 2021 finalists AFC Leopards beat Bandari 3-0 at the same venue.

Shimanyula told Nation Sport that it will be unfair to play Leopards at Kasarani both in the league and the domestic cup, yet the clash between the two teams in Kakamega didn't end due to crowd trouble on April 16.

The game aborted in the 34th minute after Leopards' fans stormed the pitch with Homeboyz leading 1-0 courtesy of Hillary Otieno's goal.

"This is a crucial match and it will only be fair if the game is played at Bukhungu. This is because the league game between the two sides didn't end. We should host this cup tie to give our fans a chance of enjoy the game which didn't happen last month," said Shimanyula.

Due to the fracas at Bukhungu, the federation docked Leopards three points and ordered their four home games be played behind closed doors.

"Kakamega Homeboyz is the original team of Western people and has huge chunk of its players locally, not like Leopards who depend on foreigners. This game will give us another chance to show Leopards we can beat them and we ask the federation to ensure it is played here in Kakamega," added Shimanyula.

Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo is confident they will win the competition.

"We want to taste continental football and that is why we have to beat Leopards and win in the final. My players are improving everyday and I'm optimistic this cup is ours. We had already scored against them last month, but you know what happened," said Odhiambo.

Before last month's clash, Homeboyz had not beaten Ingwe in the four previous matches. Their last win over the Big Cats was on August 22, 2021 when they edged them out 3-2 in a league contest.

The other semi-final will pit league champions Tusker against Ulinzi Stars. While Tusker are chasing a double, Ulinzi Stars' only chance of getting back to continental football is winning the domestic trophy.