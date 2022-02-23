Why Gor Mahia striker Omala went missing for two months

Benson Omala

Gor Mahia's Benson Omala (centre) reacts after missing a chance against AS Otoho d’Oyo during the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off match on December 5, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor are currently fifth in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) log on 30 points from 17 matches.
  • They are awaiting a verdict from the FKF Caretaker Committee on their abandoned league tie against Vihiga Bullets at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani two weeks ago.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala is back at the club two months after retreating to his rural home in Kisumu due to a fall out with the former technical bench.

