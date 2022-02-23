Why Gor Mahia striker Omala went missing for two months

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala is back at the club two months after retreating to his rural home in Kisumu due to a fall out with the former technical bench.

Omala told Nation Sport that he had no choice but to return to Kisumu due to disagreements with a member of the previous technical bench which saw him being benched and sometimes not making the matchday squad.

The former technical bench led by British coach Mark Harrison, assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango were shown the door last month due to a string of poor performances.

“I was recalled by the club management and we are going to have a meeting with them before I can resume playing in the league.

I opted to go back home after writing letters to the club management over the issue and was training on my own while at home,” said Omala, 19.

On Wednesday, the burly forward trained with the team at Camp Toyoyo grounds and said he was happy to be back.

He last featured for K'Ogalo in their 2-0 league loss to Nairobi City Stars on December 30, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

His return is a big boost to Gor Mahia, who have been short-handed in the striking department, with only George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo and assistant captain Samuel Onyango available upfront.

“I will do my best and hope to rediscover my form so that I can score many goals for the club,” he added.

Omala joined Gor Mahia on a five-year deal in June 2020 after having a promising season with Western Stima.

In April 2021, he joined Linkoping City in Sweden on loan, but terminated his contract after just four months citing being played out of position.

He rejoined K’Ogalo and even featured in the CAF Confederation Cup first round and second round matches against Al Ahly Merowe of South Sudan and AS Otoho d’Oyo of Republic of Congo.

Gor are currently fifth in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) log on 30 points from 17 matches.