Why Cancelo is key to Man City's Champions League pursuit

Joao Cancelo

In this file photo taken on September 25, 2021 Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo controls the ball during their English Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London. Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang of burglars who "tried to hurt" his family. The Portugal international posted a picture on Instagram on the evening of December 30, 2021, which showed a cut above his right eye.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City look well set to win a fourth Premier League title in five years and second in Cancelo's three seasons at the club.
  • But the Champions League has continued to prove elusive despite the billions poured in by the club's Abu Dhabi owners over the past decade.

Manchester

