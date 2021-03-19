Benzema delivering for Real Madrid but still stuck in Ronaldo's shadow

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during their Spanish League football match against Elche at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, northeast of Madrid, on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • When Madrid signed Benzema from Lyon for 40 million euros in 2009, the club's president Florentino Perez thought he was a mix of Zidane and Brazil's Ronaldo, both former 'Galacticos'.
  • Gradually his image was downgraded, the perception of a thrilling, young talent morphing into something less exciting, a team player to be relied on rather than celebrated.

Madrid, Spain

