Why APS Bomet are not in hurry to sign big names

Administration Police Services Bomet Football Club (APS Bomet FC) have maintained their trust in players who did duty in last season’s National Super League (NSL) which the South Rift side won.

Unlike siblings Kenya Police Service FC, who went on a signing spree in 2021 after earning promotion from the National Super League (NSL) to the FKF Premier League, APS Bomet are keeping their cheque book close to their chests.

Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet FC coach Charles Odera at St Mary's School Nairobi on August 24, 2022 during their pre-season match with Nation FC Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In their first training match of their Nairobi pre-season camp on Wednesday, APS Bomet scored two late goals to floor non-leaguers Nation FC at St Mary’s School after leading 1-0 at the break.

Philip Wasai, Joseph Oyugi and Vincent Nyabuto were the marksmen for Bomet in the early morning kick-off, a match otherwise dominated by Nation FC’s possession play and sleek inter-passing that has left many wondering why the young Nation Media Group side isn’t playing in the top flight leagues.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wednesday’s match at St Mary’s School, APS Bomet Chairman, Senior Assistant Inspector General Abdullahi Adan, reiterated his desire to retain 90 percent of the squad that helped the South Rift outfit earn promotion to the top tier.

Countless new signings

Kenya Police FC made a statement with their seemingly countless new signings when they roped in the likes of former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava, Job Ochieng from Mathare United, David Owino from KCB, Eric Juma from Kariobangi Sharks alongside Harambee Stars regulars Clifton Miheso, John Makwata, Francis Kahata, Musa Mohammed, among others, only to finish ninth in the league.

Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet FC Chairman Abdullahi Adan (left) chats with Nation FC Team Manager Elias Makori at St Mary's School Nairobi on August 24,2022 during their pre season friendly match. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

But Adan confirmed that APS Bomet will only recruit three experienced players to bolster their squad ahead of the new season scheduled to kick-off on September 10.

Club coach, Charles Odera, a former Chemelil Sugar and Muhoroni Youth coach, who replaced Bendict Wanjala Simiyu in March last year, said they immediately started preparing for the top league after they were declared NSL champions.

APS Bomet, who wrapped their league win with a one-all draw against Murang’a Seal, were promoted alongside Fortune Sacco who came second in the league after collecting 69 points.

The policemen will start their 2022/2-23 season against Nairobi City Stars on September 11.

Team will be competitive

APS Bomet is the first team from Bomet County to play in the Premier League, but the third from the South Rift region to play in the top flight football after the disbanded Brooke Bond FC and Zoo Kericho FC, both from neighbouring Kericho County.

But Adan, who is also the founder of the side, believes that with the support of his boss Noor Gabow, who is the Deputy Inspector General of Police, and Bomet County Commissioner Beverly Opwora, the team will be competitive in the top league.

Adan says the success of the team has made his officers mingle freely with the members of the public, and a lot in terms of security has been achieved around Bomet.

“Since the team started entertaining the fans, the co-operation between the police and the community has improved a great deal,” he explained.

Most our fans are civilians, but today the two groups (civilians and members of the police force) are working closely and we now have fewer challenges than before.

“We have just realised that sports can be used to improve relationships and life in general,” said Adan.

“With the good relationship with the community in Bomet, we have managed to get very talented players and currently three are in training and soon be employed by the Administration Police Services,” added Adan, who also noted that most youths in Bomet have since reformed and are now supporters of the team.

Club Chief Executive Officer, Inspector Rose Chemutai, said team will continue spotting talent and recruiting to add to the squad.

“It has not been a walk in the park. Reaching where we are has been achieved because of team work under our able chairman Adan. We feel happy for the step we have taken as we look forward to a thrilling 2022/2023 season."

According to Adan, APS Bomet was formed to help preach peace and put an end to demonstrations which heightened the level of insecurity in the South Rift, adding that it is only football which stood the test of time.

“Before APS Bomet was formed, Bomet IAAF Stadium was a hotbed of crime. Drug abuse, sexual offences and assault cases involving the youths were rampant. Wayward politicians, through their proxies met gullible youths at the grounds to plan demonstrations,” he explained.