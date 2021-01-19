Who will triumph in the 'Kisumo Dala' derby?

Kisumu Hot Stars coach Ezzy Obungu is confident that his charges will win the much anticipated 'Kisumo Dala' derby against arch rivals Kisumu All Stars on Wednesday.

The match, which will be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, is among the nine National Super League matches (NSL) across the country.

It will be the first tough fixture this season between the two sides whose rivalry dates back to the 80s.

Kisumu All Stars were relegated to NSL after losing the KPL/NSL play off to Vihiga United on penalties on November 4.

Hot Stars, who played in the Division One League last season, were handed a slot to the NSL after the disbandment Chemelil Sugar due to massive financial constraints.

Obungu said his side is ready to bag the bragging rights in the derby so as to cut the two point deficit between them and All Stars in the league.

"We are ready for the derby and our target is to ensure we bag a win because we are a big club here in Kisumu. Our training sessions have been good and just because they played in the top league last season doesn't give them an edge over us in the match," Obungu told Nation Sport.

However, Kisumu All Stars coach Salim Babu chided their opponents saying he doesn't know even where they are training, yet the claim they are a big club in Kisumu.

"They are always noisy claiming they are the biggest team in Kisumu and referring to other teams as minnows. What have they won? Are they above us in NSL?. I even don't know where they train," wondered the former Western Stima coach.

"NSL is not easy and every team has to fight to win but I am surprised that they are bragging as if they have won already. We are prepared to silence them. We have dominated football in this town and I don't understand the basis of their claims," added Babu.

While All Stars are fifth in the NSL log on nine points, Hot Stars are in position 11 on seven points.

In other matches, league leaders Talanta will face newbies Silibwet at Ruaraka stadium, while Coast Stima confront counterparts Nairobi Stima at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa.

At the neighbouring Taita Taveta county, Mwatate, who are also NSL newbies, will host Police FC at the famous Wundanyi stadium.

Fixtures

Kisumu All Stars vs Chemelil (Moi stadium 3pm)

Modern Coast vs Shabana (Serani Sports ground 3pm)

APS Bomet vs SoNy Sugar ( Siliibwet stadium 3pm)

Migori Youth vs Kibera Black Stars ( Migori Stadium 3pm)

Fortune Sacco vs Murang'a SEAL (Kianyaga Stadium 3pm)

Nakumatt vs Soy United ( Ruaraka Stadium 1pm)

Coast Stima vs Nairobi Stima ( Mbaraki stadium 1pm)

Vihiga Bullets vs MCFC ( Bukhungu stadium 1pm).

Talanta vs Siliibwet ( Ruaraka Stadium 3pm)