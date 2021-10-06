Who will blink first? Nyeri County League enters homestretch

Will it be Mathaithi United FC and Muthuaini FC or will there be late drama in the race for promotion in the Football Kenya Federation Nyeri County League?

This is the big question as the two rivals, only separated by a point in the league standings after last weekend's matches, go hunting yet this weekend with the hope of claiming the two automatic promotion slots to the regional league.

Mathaithi United from Mathira Constituency top the standings on 75 points, one ahead of arch-rivals Muthuaini.

Mathaithi United laboured past Nyaribo FC 1-0 at Karatina Stadium on Saturday before overpowering Kagwe Warriors FC 3-1 at Chaka Stadium on Sunday.

Mathaithi have recorded 23 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses to maintain their stranglehold of the top place in the tight league.

“The remaining matches are critical and very difficult because they are all-must-win games. The one point margin between us and the second team is a nightmare but we are hopeful we will emerge top,” said Charles Mwangi, Mathaithi United FC’s team manager.

Muthuaini FC hammered Dedan Stars 3-0, before dropping two vital points after settling to a barren draw against Kamakwa Green Eagles FC at Tetu Boys Primary School’s grounds in Nyeri on Sunday.

Mukurweni’s Royal Fresh FC are third, 11 points off the pace.

Focus now shifts to the weekend action as Mathaithi United take on Kiandu Blazers at their Karatina Stadium backyard.

Kiandu Blazers, who are currently ninth on 46 points but having played a game less than the leaders, have their work cut out in this fixture where Mathaithi will be enjoying the home support.

Mathaithi United will then host Dedan Stars FC at the same venue on Sunday.

Muthuaini FC will be battling it out with Classic FC at the dusty Ruring’u Stadium on Saturday before meeting Githima FC at Kinunga Stadium in Tetu on Sunday.

Maragima FC will be hosting Kamakwa Green Eagles FC at Maragima Stadium as Royal Fresh face Gichira at Kiriti Stadium in Mukurweini.