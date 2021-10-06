Who will blink first? Nyeri County League enters homestretch

Classic FC

Classic FC’s Brian Wekesa (right) dribbles the ball during their FKF Nyeri County League match against Black Stars FC at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri on October 2, 2021. Black Stars won 1-0.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Mathaithi United will then host Dedan Stars FC at the same venue on Sunday.
  • Muthuaini FC will be battling it out with Classic FC at the dusty Ruring’u Stadium on Saturday before meeting Githima FC at Kinunga Stadium in Tetu on Sunday.
  • Maragima FC will be hosting Kamakwa Green Eagles FC at Maragima Stadium as Royal Fresh face Gichira at Kiriti Stadium in Mukurweini.
  • On Sunday, Nyeri town residents will be treated to a show as Classic FC host Kirimukuyu at Ruring’u Stadium.

Will it be Mathaithi United FC and Muthuaini FC or will there be late drama in the race for promotion in the Football Kenya Federation Nyeri County League?

