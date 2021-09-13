Who will be crowned FKF-PL's best player?

Who will bag the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the 2020/21 season? Will it be Lawrence ‘Lawi’ Juma, Eugene Asike or Eric Kapaito?

This will be known on Tuesday night as the Football Kenya Federation awards the top performers for last season at gala to be held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

This will be the first time FKF will be giving out the award since taking over the running of the league from Kenya Premier League last November.

The awards have been divided into 12 categories with the winner in each category, except the MVP getting a personalised trophy and Sh300, 000. The runners up will be awarded Sh200,000, while the second runners up will bag Sh100,000.

The MVP winner will go home with Sh500,000 alongside the trophy.

The categories up for grabs apart from the MVP are Golden Glove, Defender of the Year, Best Midfielder, Golden Boot Winner, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Fair play team of the season.

Others are The Referee of the Year, Assistant Referee of the Year, Team Manager of the Year, Digital Team of the Year and President’s Award.

The battle for the top award is expected to be between Juma, Asike and Kapaito, even though former Tusker teenage striker Henry Meja and former AFC Leopards Elvis Rupia are also in contention.

Juma and Kapaito are seen as front runners after having a spectacular season with Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks, though the two teams finished the league in 12th and fifth positions respectively.

Asike is also in a pole position to bag the award having been solid in Tusker's defence as they ended their four-year wait to win a 12th league crown.

He took over the arm band and ensured continued stability after Ugandan import Hashim Sempala left the brewers in July and headed to Zambian Super League side Kabwe Warriors.

Juma, an attacking midfielder in his first season with ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ after joining from former champions Gor Mahia, scored 16 goals.

“I have built him and that is why he is shining. Why was he not scoring those number of goals at Gor Mahia? Juma is a good player and the secret is that he has the space to roam around and score,” Sofapaka tactician Ken Odhiambo told Nation Sport in an earlier intervew.

Apart from seeing the back of the net 16 times, Juma also had five assists in the league.

Kapaito, 25, scored 24 goals and is in line to secure his second award after achieving the feat in 2018.