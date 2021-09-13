Who will be crowned FKF-PL's best player?

Robert Matano

Tusker coach Robert Matano (left) and skipper Eugene Asike lift the FKF-PL title at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kapaito, 25, scored 24 goals and is in line to secure his second award after achieving the feat in 2018.
  • Of the 24 goals, the former Talanta FC forward scored five from the spot, while netting 19 times in open play. In 2018, he scored 16 goals and was awarded Sh1 million for winning the prize.

Who will bag the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the 2020/21 season? Will it be Lawrence ‘Lawi’ Juma, Eugene Asike or Eric Kapaito?

