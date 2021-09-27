Who's saying what as Victor Wanyama retires from international football

Kenyans on Monday expressed mixed reactions following the retirement of former Harambee Stars captain and Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama from the national team.

Wanyama on Monday announced via his social media pages that he had hanged his boots after 14 years with the national team.

The 30-year-old began his career with the national team in 2007 against Nigeria before being elevated to club captain in 2013 and wore the armband as Kenya returned to the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt in 2019 after a 15-year hiatus.

The move drew varied reaction on social media.

“Thanks @Victor Wanyama you played your part and made our flag fly high. You supported Harambee Stars even KFF couldn’t. Wishing you well in your future endeavors,” said @Geoffrey Aiyasa via twitter

“Let the Kenya government through the sports ministry give him a job to nurture young talented footballers into professional football,” @Cheruu said.

Some fans remembered the games where he featured and contributed immensely during his time at the national team.

“Against Angola at home. He and Jamal Mohammed came as second-half subs in a game we were trailing 0-1. Their impact was massive and we got an equalizer as well as a winner from Vic's brother Mariga,” @Muchina Mungai said.

Others blamed his retirement on the low standards of football in the country due to poor management by the Football Kenya Federation, while others praised his initiative like Victor Wanyama Foundation and Victor Wanyama Football Academy in Busia.

“This is WHY! Mwendwa has KILLED Kenyan Football...” @Gammz said on Twitter.

“This is hatred, he has done it since he was called down from captaining the team to Olunga’s interest,” wrote Dennis Masobin.