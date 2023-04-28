Which way Somalia football? Warring factions threaten to go to CAS

The infighting within the Somali Football Federation (SFF) shows no signs of abating after a faction led by Haji Yabow threatened to petition President Ali Abdi Mohamed's recent election victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

The conflict has sucked in Djibouti Football Federation (DFF) Suleman Wabri who is accused of using his influence at Fifa to "meddle into the stalemate instead of helping resolve the issues as a neutral arbitrator."

"We all want to develop football in Somalia but it has to be done the right way. Right now we are seeing a lot of confusion and this will undermine the progress we have made in the last few years," Yabow said.

As the CAS hearing is awaited by stakeholders in Somalia, the feud has affected the normal running of the Somali Premier League which has stopped for the past six months.

"Only free and fair elections will solve this stalemate. We need to clean up football in Somalia and this starts with the management," said Ali Barre, Hilaac FC president.

Differences between these two factions began in mid-2022 when an extraordinary congress of the federation ousted then SFF president Abdigani Said Arab over allegations of abuse of office.

Mohamed, also known as Ali Shiino, was then named acting president and months later oversaw a controversial election process in which he was elected president.

At the same time, Yabow was also elected SFF "president" by some delegates at the Jazeera Hotel in Mogadishu in parallel elections.

Fifa recognised Mohamed's election and president Gianni Infantino congratulated him in writing.

The international football body recently issued a warning to the warring factions including a threat of a temporary ban from international competitions.

Somalia's Sports Minister Mohamed Barre recently told Radio Kismayo that a ceremony to bring the two parties together will be held "soon".

The minister also announced that his office is working on a national sports policy to guide sports in the country.