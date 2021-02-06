Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Where will the 'Mashemeji' derby be won?

New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AFC coach Kimani is confident that Ingwe will break the jinx after failing to beat Gor in the past four seasons.
  • Gor Mahia coach Vaz Pinto said the club’s preparations have been top-notch.

Where will the “Mashemeji derby” pitting arch-rivals Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards be won?

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Jay Sandhu takes lead at Muthaiga

  2. Thika Queens run riot against Kibera Ladies

  3. Man City thrash Liverpool to end 18-year Anfield hoodoo

  4. Olunga's Al Duhail finish fifth at Club World Cup

  5. Chebet wins fourth Nairobi Cross Country title

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.