What next for Victor Wanyama after final MLS match?

Former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama played his last match for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday.

The defensive midfielder had an incredible 2022 campaign as Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference before being bundled out by New York City FC after losing 3-1 in the MLS play-offs semi-final at Saputo Stadium.

Wanyama has not disclosed his next move, but early this month said he will not return to the MLS in 2023.

He was on the radar of Scottish giants Celtic in October 2019, just a few months before he joined Montreal on March 3, 2020 from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama played for Celtic between 2011 and 2016 before he joined Southampton and later on Spurs.

Last year, Wanyama was quoted in British press saying that he would love to play for Celtic again.

“It's more than a club.I enjoyed my time there. There was a loan approach, but I don't know what happened. I didn't follow it up that much. I still love that club. It's in my heart,” he said.

“I honestly want to come back and give it a last go because I love the club, the people there, the fans, just everything there was great.”

Montreal signed midfielder Wanyama as a Designated Player from Spurs. He joined the side on a three-year deal through a free transfer which expires on December 31, 2022.

Montreal acquired the discovery rights to Wanyama from the New England Revolution in exchange for USD150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.

“When I spoke with (former coach) Thierry Henry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn't have to think twice," said Wanyama at the time.

“He has always been a player that I've admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him.”

His first match for Montreal was in the CONCACAF Champions League against Honduran side CD Olimpia on March 11, 2020.

Wanyama has played 90 games for the club, scoring five goals and providing four assists.