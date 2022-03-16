What next for Man Utd after limp Champions League exit?

Paul Pogba

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (right) leave straight after the final whistle in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 15, 2022. Atletico won the game 1-0, and the tie 2-1 on aggregate.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Whether Ronaldo stays for the second year of his contract at United will depend heavily on if they make it into the Champions League next season.
  • Yet, cutting their losses looks like the best solution for both parties as United face up to another expensive and extensive rebuild under a new manager.

Manchester

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.