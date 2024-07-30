What next for football after court stops FKF running the game?

Kenyan football has been thrown into limbo following a High Court ruling on Tuesday barring the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) from managing the sport in the country.

Lady Justice Janet Mulwa issued the orders stopping FKF's National Executive Committee (NEC) from transacting any business, including convening any general meetings. The order is in force until October 7.

The term of the current FKF branches ends in mid September, while that of the NEC ends on October 17, meaning that, without elections taking place before then there will be no new office to take over the running of the game in the country.

“The respondents are prohibited from conducting any AGM pending the hearing and determining of this suit. They have no capacity whatsoever to transact any business on behalf of FKF or open a new bank account, sign any binding agreement, or even issue communication,” said Justice Mulwa.

Journalist Milton Nyakundi moved to the court on Friday seeking orders to bar FKF from conducting its Annual General Meeting.

FKF presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda said the ruling has crippled the federation, and the FKF members should call for a Special General Meeting so that they can save Kenyan football.

“FKF cannot run any league or engage in any business and it is evident they are now doomed and their fate is sealed. The branches should officially remove the purported NEC, which is illegally in office. Remember Fifa is also keenly watching and can unleash a ban on Kenyan football,” said Aduda.

Veteran football administrator Twaha Mbarak said the ruling means FKF's "goose is cooked".

“FKF office should pack up and go. The government should work with Fifa to form a normalization committee,” said Mbarak.

Sports lawyer Japheth Munyendo said the ruling has far-reaching implications for the sport in the country.

“It exposes Kenya to an adverse reaction by Fifa. The order can have ripple effects on our national teams' participation at international stage and clubs in continental competitions given the role federation plays,” said Munyendo.

FKF had last week withdrawn the case it filed at the High Court in Mombasa that stopped the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) from delivering a judgment in a contempt case against the federation’s top leadership that was filed by Nyakundi.

FKF had planned to hold its Annual General Meeting on March 15, but that was stopped by Justice Olga Sewe at the High Court in Mombasa.

Nyakundi was the petitioner in the matter, where he questioned the legal capacity of the federation’s top leadership to convene the AGM.