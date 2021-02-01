Western Stima to axe all players as match fixing scandal rocks club

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita says he will fire the entire team after a match-fixing scandal hit the club last month.

Jobita categorically stated that he intends to axe all the 28 players and sign 23 new ones, saying he is a man of integrity and can’t just sit back and watch his team engage in such unethical acts.

At the same time, the former footballer said he has not fired coach Paul Ogai as was reported in the section of the media and replaced him with Abdalla Juma.

“The investigations on match fixing have implicated very many players at the club and from other teams in Nairobi. We are in the process of doing a cleanup exercise and firing the entire squad before the end of the transfer window. I have to get new 23 players to steer the team in the league,” said the football administrator.

On January 24, police in Kisumu nabbed Ugandan national Ronald Niwagira for attempting to bribe Jobita and his players so as to influence the result of their league match against KCB which they eventually lost 3-1.

Unconfirmed reports say the Ugandan was on Monday released by the Kisumu police.

Jobita revealed that he will withdraw the case against the Ugandan national to salvage the career of his players involved in the vice, but wouldn’t allow them to don the Western Stima jersey again.

“I’m going to withdraw that case because this is an issue that will affect the players' careers if pursued to the end. They have families and deserve another chance, but they have to leave my club. It is sad that match fixing could happen at this team despite efforts we are making to ensure our players' welfare are met,” added Jobita.

Ogai also confirmed to Nation Sport that he had not been informed of any decision to axe him from his role.

“I trained the team in the morning and was in a meeting to decide on the acquisition of new players when I heard the news. I haven’t spoken to the chairman and no official letter has been written to me to effect the termination of my services,” he said.

The tactician joined Stima at the beginning of the season from National Super League side (NSL) Coast Stima taking over from Salim Babu who left for Wazito, but has since moved to Kisumu All Stars.