File | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Western Stima to axe all players as match fixing scandal rocks club

New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tactician joined Stima at the beginning of the season from National Super League side (NSL) Coast Stima taking over from Salim Babu who left for Wazito, but has since moved to Kisumu All Stars.
  • Western Stima are 16th on the FKF-PL log with five points after nine rounds of matches.

Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita says he will fire the entire team after a match-fixing scandal hit the club last month.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Olympics will happen 'however coronavirus evolves'

  2. WPL takes a break as teams honour FKF Cup matches

  3. Kenyan tennis sensation climbs in ITF Junior rankings

  4. Davis, James lead Lakers over Hawks as fans ejected

  5. Homeboyz hopeful despite loss of coach, players

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.