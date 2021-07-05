Western Stima rally to hold Sharks in Thika

 Nairobi City Stars midfielder Anthony Kimani (left) vies for the ball with Western Stima defenders Yusuf Juma (right) Vitalis Okumu (down) and Junior Mukisa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 15, 2021.

By Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Stima should have gone ahead, but Oketch missed a penalty in the 20th minute as Sharks goalkeeper Brian Olang’o dived the right way and punched out his spot kick. 
  • The league continues on Thursday with a heavyweight clash pitting leaders Tusker and newly crowned FKF Betway Cup champions, Gor Mahia at Ruaraka grounds.

Visiting Western Stima came from two goals behind to force a 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County stadium on Monday.

