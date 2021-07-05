Western Stima rally to hold Sharks in Thika

Visiting Western Stima came from two goals behind to force a 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County stadium on Monday.

Sharks striker Eric Kapaito bagged a brace, scoring in the 15th minute and through a penalty in the 35th minute to put Sharks 2-0 up in the contest.

However, Stima’s forward Vitalis Akumu reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute, before Baron Oketch restored parity in the 70th minute.

The brace saw Kapaito take his goal tally to 18 in the Golden Boot race, four ahead of AFC Leopards attacker Elvis ‘Machapo’ Rupia.

Following the draw, coach William Muluya's charges remain fifth on the log on 35 points, while Stima have leap-frogged league returnees Vihiga United to move 15th on 17 points, both teams having played 23 matches.

Stima tactician Juma Abdallah praised his charges for fighting back from two goals. He also bemoaned the penalty loss by Oketch, which would have given them all three points.

“This draw gives us the confidence to fight in the remaining nine matches and we remain confident we can survive the chop,” Abdallah said after the game.

Stima should have gone ahead, but Oketch missed a penalty in the 20th minute as Sharks goalkeeper Brian Olang’o dived the right way and punched out his spot kick.