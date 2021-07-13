Western Stima, Nzoia share spoils in Nakuru

Nzoia Sugar and Western Stima battled to a 2-2 draw in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Tuesday.

Western Stima took the game to their bitter rivals moment from the first minute and in the seventh minute their efforts were reward when speedy striker Baron Oketch caught Nzoia Sugar custodian Humprey Katasi on the wrong foot with a powerful drive on top of the box.

Stung by this early goal the enterprising sugar cutters regrouped and raided their opponents from all corners of the pitch and in the 40th minute they restored parity when their enterprising striker Joseph Mwangi fired the equaliser past goalkeeper Stephen Otieno.

On resumption, Western Stima came in a rejuvenated side and maintained their attacking pattern which saw the sugar cutters retreat to their backyard for most of the time.

Rodgers Ouma put the power men on the driving seat in the 76th minute when he unleashed perhaps the best goal of the match when he connected with a blockbuster that gave goalkeeper Katasi little time to stop it.

However, their party was spoiled in the 88th minute when Nzoia Sugar’s Kevin Juma rounded two of his opponent inside the box to level the scores.

Juma was on the mark again but it was was ruled out for offside by referee Francis Khamali.

“This was our match but referee decision messed us when we were about to celebrate the win with what I think was a clean goal,” said Nzoia coach Ibrahim Shikanda.

On the opposite side, Western Stima coach Abdallah Juma was a disappointed man after the match.