Western Stima, Nzoia share spoils in Nakuru

Ronack Elvis

Ronack Elvis (left) of Nzoia Sugar vies for the ball with Michael Isaramor of Western Stima during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on July 13, 2021. The match ended on a 2-2 draw. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On the opposite side, Western Stima coach Abdallah Juma was a disappointed man after the match.
  • “Lack of concentration and pressure from our opponents in the final minutes cost us. I’m not happy with this results. We can’t miss scoring chances and then concede an easy goal in the last moment of the game. I must sacrifice one of the defenders in our next match against Ulinzi Stars,” said a visibly annoyed coach Juma.

Nzoia Sugar and Western Stima battled to a 2-2 draw in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Tuesday.

