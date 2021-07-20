Western Stima dim AFC Leopards' title hopes

Elvis Rupia

AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia (centre) tries to dribble past Western Stima's Kennedy Owino (left) and Geoffrey Ojunga (right) during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on July 20, 2021. Western Stima won 3-2.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the 92nd minute, Western Stima earned a free kick 30 meters away from the goal and Geoffrey Ojunga pumped in a rasping shot that beat goalkeeper Oyemba.
  • Boniface Mukhekhe scored the second goal for the 13 times champions with a pile drive fromm  outside the box, but Stima held on for the vital win.

Western Stima eased their relegation worries when they beat AFC Leopards 3-2 in a thrilling five- goal match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Tuesday.

