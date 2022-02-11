West Ham under pressure to drop Zouma as top four battle intensifies

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma controls the ball during their English Premier League match against Watford at the London Stadium, in London on February 8, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

  • The Hammers have upset the odds to lead Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League
  • Moyes' decision to play Zouma on Tuesday has been fiercely criticised by prominent sporting and political figures
  • More than 300,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted as the public backlash intensifies in a country renowned for its love of animals

London

