Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against West Ham United at The London Stadium, in east London on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Andy Rain | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a week dominated by England's 'big six' aiming to guarantee top level European football every season via a breakaway Super League (ESL), Chelsea and Liverpool turned their attentions to trying to earn a top-four Premier League finish on the field.
  • Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham were the other four English clubs involved in proposals for the ESL, which collapsed within 48 hours of its launch after a furious backlash from governments, governing bodies, players and fans.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.