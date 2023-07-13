We must to finish the job at home, says Migori Youth coach Oluoch

Migori Youth coach Kevin Oluoch is confident they have enough firepower to gun down Wazito when the two sides clash in the first leg of their promotion/relegation play-off tie on Saturday.

The first leg clash will be staged at Migori Sub County Stadium on Saturday with Wazito hosting the return leg on July 22 at Muhoroni Stadium.

Migori finished third in the National Super League standings while Wazito narrowly escaped automatic relegated after a late run saw them secure the play-off spot.

Mathare United (17) and Vihiga Bullets (18) were relegated from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League while NSL winners Shabana and second-placed Murang'a Seal have already gained promotion to the top flight.

Oluoch said his charges want to finish the job in the first leg to make it to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League for the first time since the club was formed in 2016.

"This is a game we have to win at least 2-0 or 3-0 to be safe. Muhoroni is also a tough ground but a huge win here in Migori will give us a huge confidence ahead of the reverse fixture," Kevin Oluoch told Nation Sport.

"This is a team which is loved here and has many fans. We have a date with destiny so our fans have to turn out in their numbers to support the team. With their support, we shall be on course to make history on Saturday with a convincing win," said Oluoch.

The youthful coach called on fans from both teams to maintain peace.

"Football rivalry is normal but this should not end in chaos. Our fans are peaceful and our opponents should also prevail on their fans to maintain peace in the second leg. Peace is very key in this tie," added Oluoch.

He will be banking on winger Kevin Agayi who finished as the club top scorer on 14 goals, six less than Golden Boot winner Beja Nyamawi of SS Assad. Nyamawi has since joined Bandari.

Winger Lucky Musyoki will be another player to watch for Migori Youth.