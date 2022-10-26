We are title contenders, says Leopards skipper

AFC Leopards assistant captain Peter Thiong’o has warned opponents that his team will not be pushovers and are targeting the Kenyan Premier League title this season.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz winger says he is confident that the good preparations that squad has had in the long pre-season will definitely be of a boost towards their title push.

Leopards last won the league title in 1998 and finished fifth last season, but Thiong’o believes the current squad has prepared well to mount a serious title chase and win it.

Related Omala strikes late on as Gor Mahia rally to hold Ulinzi Football

“With the new sponsors (Betika) on board most of our problems are promptly sorted, and all players are now understanding the philosophy of the coach and are ready to go back to the field and start winning matches,” Thiong’o, who is also comfortable playing as a right back for Leopards, said.

The attacking midfielder’s sentiments come barely a few days after Football Kenya Federation Premier League Club Chief Executive Officers set November 12 and 13 as the period expected for the 18-team top-tier league resumption.