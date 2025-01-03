We are here to win Mapinduzi Cup, says Stars’ captain Omar

Experienced international defender Aboud Omar has bullishly declared Harambee Stars are in Zanzibar fully intent on winning the annual Mapinduzi Cup.

“Everybody at home is focusing on Chan (African Nation Champions) but we must first win Mapinduzi Cup as part of our broader ambition to excel in Africa. We are treating Mapinduzi Cup as a test ahead of the continental competition, and we are here to win it,” said the Kenya Police left back Friday.

He will captain the Harambee Stars against Burkina Faso in a match that kicks off at 8.15pm Saturday.

Speaking at Gombani Stadium in Zanzibar, Omar, who recently returned to Kenya to join Police after a five-year stints in Europe playing for lower division clubs in Greece, Belgium and Romania, expressed confident in the squad.

He however cautioned that the match against Burkina Faso will be tough.

“Facing strong teams like Burkina Faso will make our players learn much. There is no pressure on us, but when players face highly ranked teams, it pushes them to perform even better. That is the mentality we are carrying into this match,” Omar, 32, said.

Speaking at the same venue, Kenya head coach, Francis Kimanzi said: “We have an intense rivalry with Burkina Faso, but I am confident the boys will put up a sterling performance and deliver.

“We know our players very well, but we only want to push them to their full ability. We have our plan and we have tried to develop our style of play. They look sharp and ready for any challenge. We are determined to give a good account of ourselves.”

Hosts Zanzibar Heroes will face Tanzania mainland’s Kilimanjaro Stars at Gombani Stadium Saturday also.

Harambee Stars’ next match will be against Kilimanjaro Heroes on Tuesday, before facing hosts Zanzibar Heroes next Friday.

According to the fixtures, Heroes will return to the pitch Sunday to face Burkina Faso.

Against Burkina Faso, Kimanzi is expected to start with Byrne Odhiambo between the posts as Sylvester Owino, Hanif Wesonga, Alphonce Omija and Abud Omar man the defence.

Other players expected to feature are Michael Mutinda, Chrispine Erambo, Brian Musa, Ryan Ogam, Darius Msagha and James Kinyanjui.