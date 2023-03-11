We’re firmly in the title race, AFC Leopards midfielder warns

AFC Leopards midfielder Musa Oundo believes the club is still in the title race ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United on Sunday.

Leopards hosts Slum Boys for the return leg at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani having won the first leg 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds.

Ingwe, who are fifth on the log on 32 points, could reduce the gap between them and leaders Gor Mahia if they beat the 2008 champions.

Gor, who face Bidco United on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium, lead the standings on 38 points.

In the only FKF-PL match staged on Saturday, Nairobi City Stars' winless run continued after playing out to a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka. Forward Samuel Kapen gave City Stars the lead in the 53rd minute before Congolese striker Rodry Manga levelled matters in the 75th minute.

Oundo, who has the most appearances for AFC Leopards this season having played full 90 minutes in the 16 matches out of the 18 games, says the title race is still wide open.

“You can’t rule us out because there's only a six-point gap between us and Gor Mahia. We are still fighting because if the top sides drop points and we win our games, the gap will reduce. We are title contenders,” said Oundo, 21 and brother to assistant coach Tom ‘Gazza’ Juma.

In the 2-1 win over Mathare United in the first leg, Oundo scored the first goal which was also his first in Ingwe colours. He joined the Big Cats at the start of the season from National Super League side Kibera Black Stars.

“I scored against them in the first leg when they were down but they have since improved and it will be a tough contest when we meet them. I’m really looking forward to the match,” added Oundo who earned his topflight debut at Mathare United back in 2016.

Oundo missed the first two games of the season after failing to be registered by the club which was serving a Fifa transfer ban for failing to pay former players their salaries.

He has since relegated Leopards captain Eugene Mukangula to the bench. Mukangula was sidelined with a hamstring injury on January 7 but returned on February 19 in a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium.

Oundo's ability to hold the ball, execute shot passes and win possession will be relied upon in the midfield battle against Mathare United.

Among his stellar performances this season was locking out Gor Mahia's number 10 Austin Odhiambo during the Mashemeji Derby on January 29, a performance that brought back memories of his elder brother Juma.

“I have worked hard and have a dream of achieving more on the pitch than my elder brother. He is always encouraging me to focus and train hard so that I can grow in my football career," said Oundo.

Meanwhile, Bandari are determined to pick a statement win against third-placed Nzoia Sugar FC at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Coach Anthony Kimani believes victory over Nzoia will be a good confidence boost for his charges.

"My players have prepared well and are ready for the match. We want to win to satisfy our supporters. We’re fighting to climb up the ladder so a win will give us morale to do well in our future matches,” said Kimani who could be without defensive midfielder Fidel Origa who was injured during their midweek match against Tusker.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kenya Police (Bukhungu)

FC Talanta v Tusker (Ruaraka)

Bandari v Nzoia (Mbaraki)

Gor Mahia v Bidco United (Nyayo)

Wazito v Vihiga Bullets (Muhoroni)

Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Mathare United v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)