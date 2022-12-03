We are capable of beating England, says Senegal coach

In Doha, Qatar

Africa's top representative at the World Cup Senegal face England in their quarter-final match on Sunday from 10pm at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, some 45km north of central Doha.

At a pre-match press conference in Doha on Saturday, Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert was forthright in his assessment of the Teranga Lions.

“We know Senegal can beat England and that is what we are aiming for. The team has developed and become more mature. African teams are good enough to go toe-to-toe with any team. We are capable of beating anybody,” he said.

“Beating England will be huge. Our objective is to show we can play against the top five teams in the world,” added Bogaert.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time in the World Cup.

The match will be handled by El Salvador’s Ivan Barton, assisted by his compatriot, David Moran, and Kathryne Nesbitt of the USA.

Winners will play against the team that wins the last 16 match between defending champions France and Poland.



