Wazito sink Murang'a Seal in playoffs first leg tie

Ten man Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito on Thursday beat National Super League side Murang’a Seal 2-1 in the first leg of their promotion playoff match at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Tyson Otieno scored the first goal from the spot in the 23rd minute after Curtis Wekesa was fouled inside the box. Otieno easily slotted the ball past Murang'a Seal custodian John Nduati.

Wekesa would then add the second for the hosts with a superb solo effort in the 76th minute.

Murang’a Seal reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute after Erick Balecho scored from a close range past Wazito’s custodian Omar Adisa.

Wazito received a setback two minutes to the end of the contest when Otieno was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The visitors squandered a huge chance to level the scores in added time after Adisa saved a penalty taken by Balecho.

The result means Murang’a Seal need a 1-0 win at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a to dislodge Wazito from FKF-PL on away goal rule.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani acknowledged that though they won, his side will have to be at their best to beat Murang’a Seal away in the second leg on Sunday.

He said it was evident his players lacked match fitness and they will embark on vigorous training as they fight for a positive result away.

“We survived in this game but it is good we are heading into the second leg with a win. The team played well and we just need to polish a few areas so as to do better in the second leg. However, it wouldn’t be an easy match,” said the former Kenyan international.

His Murang’a Seal counterpart Vincent Nyaberi promised his opponents a bruising battle in the second leg.

“We had a chance to get a draw but missed it. The fight is still on because we really played well today. What remains is fine tuning where we erred and we shall be ready for the second leg,” said Nyaberi.

Wazito was first promoted in the topflight league in 2017/18 season but was relegated in their first stint before making a comeback in the 2019/20 season.

They narrowly survived relegation last season after finishing 16th in the FKF-PL.