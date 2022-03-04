Wazito, Sharks share spoils in four-goal thriller

Wazito and Kariobangi Sharks Friday battled to a 2-2 draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Wazito defender Rooney Onyango's late strike in the second-half secured a point for the coach Fred Ambani's side, who are fighting relegation amid a biting financial crisis.

Curtis Wekesa put Wazito ahead with an early strike but Sharks' turned tables through strikes from Erick Mmata and Geoffrey Onyango in the first half.

With the draw, Sharks who are eyeing their maiden FKF-PL title remain fourth on 32 points, eight behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. Wazito stay 15th with 20 points.

"It was a tough game and the boys gave their best. We thank God for the draw because Sharks is a good team," said Ambani. Sharks coach William Muluya did not show up for the post-match interview.

Wazito took the lead after four minutes when Wekesa slipped past two defenders to head in James Kinyanjui's weighted cross from the left. Sharks pressed high for an equaliser but Bonface Onyango and Isaac Wasambo were unlucky in their successive attempts.

The visitors' effort paid off on 13 minutes when Mmata slotted past a hapless Bashir Ssekagya in Wazito's goal. It was his fifth strike of the season.

Geoffrey doubled Sharks advantage 12 minutes later with a sumptuous finish after Wazito defenders failed to cover their space.

With Sharks still dictating the exchange, coach Ambani moved to improve things on his side with the introduction of Fidel Origa for Amos Ekhalie at the half-hour mark. That change paid off as Wazito dominated the remaining quarter of the first-half.

Wazito started the second-half strongly with Kinyanjui and Levin Odhiambo threatening immediately.

Wekesa then tested Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero with a low shot from close-range.

At the hour mark, Ambani added fresh legs in Ezekiel Otieno and Tyson Otieno for Michael Owino and Maurice Ojwang respectively.