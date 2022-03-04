Wazito, Sharks share spoils in four-goal thriller

  • Wazito defender Rooney Onyango's late strike in the second-half secured a point for the coach Fred Ambani's side, who are fighting relegation amid a biting financial crisis
  • Curtis Wekesa put Wazito ahead with an early strike but Sharks' turned tables through strikes from Erick Mmata and Geoffrey Onyango in the first half
  • With the draw, Sharks who are eyeing their maiden FKF-PL title remain fourth on 32 points, eight behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz



Wazito and Kariobangi Sharks Friday battled to a 2-2 draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

