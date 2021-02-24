Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

Mathare United coach Salim Ali's clash with his former boss Francis Kimanzi of Wazito ended in a stalemate as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Kasarani Annex.

Wazito's Maurice Ojwang' had given his side the lead in the third minute, but he turned villain in the 18th minute after scoring an own goal.

"It was a nice game after the disappointment loss against Bidco in our last match. Today we saw character in the team and if we can keep the same momentum, then we will get something from our matches," said Ali. Kimanzi avoided the press after the match.

Wazito needed just three minutes to take the lead, Maurice Ojwang' capitalising on a melee in the hosts' danger area to beat goalkeeper Job Ochieng with a rising shot to the unguarded left side of the goalpost.

Goalkeeper Levis Opiyo who has earned Kimanzi's trust since he joined the "Moneybags" in the current transfer window from Gor Mahia, then left his line early to make a save before an onrushing Klinsman Omulanga could connect.

Mathare grew in the match and in the 12th minute, Ojwang' cleared Norman Ogolla's dangerous cross from the left for a corner-kick that bore no fruit.

Mathare's efforts paid off in the 17th minutes when defender Ojwang' tapped the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear James Kinyanjui's corner-kick.

Goalkeeper Ochieng's brilliant save in the 35th minute denied Musa Masika a chance to restore Wazito's lead with a header and in a fraction of a second, the shot stopper reacted fast to race back into his area and save Michael Owino's strike that was headed into the net.

The hosts had the first best chance of the second half in the 52nd minute when Kinyanjui connected to a short pass inside the box, but his drive from a tight angle was saved by goalkeeper Opiyo.

Ten minutes later, Mathare's Tyson Otieno won the the ball on the left a few yards outside the box, but he rushed and ended up blazing the strike over the bar.

Mathare were lucky in the 63rd minute after Musa Masika's dangerous cross from the right skid behind a waiting Owino at the heart of goal.