Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

Mathare United's Martin Werunga (left) vies for the ball with Wazito FC's Erick Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on Febryary 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mathare were lucky in the 63rd minute after Musa Masika's dangerous cross from the right skid behind a waiting Owino at the heart of goal.
  • Opiyo then denied Dani Lual in the 71st minute after he connected to Khalid Jumaan's cross. The draw saw Wazito drop to the sixth place on the log with 21 points, while Mathare, who have three matches in hand, moved to position 15 with nine points.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali's clash with his former boss Francis Kimanzi of Wazito ended in a stalemate as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Kasarani Annex.

