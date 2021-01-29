Wazito edge Homeboyz at Kasarani

Wazito striker Michael "Wise" Owino Friday scored his first goal for the club as they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a BetKing Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The former Kisumu All Stars striker, who has been misfiring in Wazito's last nine matches, finally broke the duck to extend Wazito's winning run to five consecutive matches.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi praised his charges for the win adding that he will have to change his squad due to fatigue among regulars.

"It was a tough match and it is good we have won five matches consecutively but we have to balance our players in coming matches due to fatigue," said Kimanzi.

He praised Otieno for his first goal saying he gives the team confidence and support upfront despite not scoring in the past nine matches.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti decried lack of clear-cut chances in the entire game, conceding that Wazito outplayed them especially in the first half.

"We lost the game in first half but the substitutes we made in the second half changed the game because we attacked more. The chances were hard to come by for both teams but Wazito got one and won the game. We have to work on our striking," said Muyoti.

The win takes Wazito to third position on the log on 20 points, one shy of leaders KCB who play Ulinzi at Afraha stadium on Saturday. After the loss, Homeboyz are still 12th on eight points.

Wazito almost made a perfect start to the match after Boniface Omondi won the ball on the right and picked up Otieno inside the box but Homeboyz defender Sylvester Owino cleared the ball.

Homeboyz's first chance arrived in the 11th minute, after Dennis Shikhayi fouled Shami Kibwana outside the box. The resultant freekick taken by Allan Wanga was parried by Wazito custodian Fredrick Onyango.

Wanga, who was a constant threat to Wazito defenders, thought he had put Homeboyz ahead in the 23rd minute but he was flagged offside.

Wanga had raced behind Wazito defenders and was picked out by Ali Bhai who had beaten Wazito keeper to the ball in a one-on-one situation.

Five minutes later, Shikhayi was booked for a hard tackle on Stephen Etyang with the resultant freekick taken by Moses Mudavadi going wide.

In the 30th minute, Wazito also had a goal disallowed after Musa Masika had sneaked behind the Homeboyz defence to score.

Owino then capitalised on a mix up in Homeboyz defence in the 40th minute to slot home from close range after the visitors failed to deal with Kevin Kimani's teasing delivery from a freekick.

Both sides had a slow start to the second half as they struggled to outdo each other in midfield.

Wazito made the first change in the 64th minute, midfielder Brian Musa coming on for Musa Masika to reinforce their midfield as Homeboyz piled pressure in search of an equaliser. Three minutes later Wanga paved way for David Okoth.

In 73rd minute, Etyang delivered a perfect cross into the Wazito's defence but Okoth delayed in converting, allowing Odhiambo to punch the ball to safety.

Wazito missed a glorious chance in the 80th minute to add the second after substitute Vincent Oburu's shot went inches from the cross bar.

Muyoti brought in Derrick Onyango for a tired Etyang in the 84th minute but Wazito held on to defend their slim lead.

Kimanzi also brought in Ali Abondo for Kimani in the dying minutes.