Wazito dare Gor Mahia as Tusker, Ingwe seek crucial points

Wazito midfielder Kevin 'Modo' Kimani has warned reigning champions Gor Mahia to brace for the mother of all battles when the two sides clash in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Thika Sub County Stadium Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tusker will be looking to reclaim top spot when they face Western Stima at Ruaraka grounds, while AFC Leopards take on bottom-placed Mathare United in the second game at the same venue.

Kimani, who has so far bagged eight goals this season, is confident they can't lose to K'Ogalo twice in the league in a span of one month.

"They can't beat us twice. We can't allow it to happen. This is one of the tightly contested matches this season that we have to win," a bullish Kimani told Nation Sport Tuesday.

The money bags lost to Gor by a solitary goal on May 31 at Utalii grounds. Jules Ulimwengu scored late in the second half to bag maximum points for K'Ogalo in a match Wazito dominated.

Former K'Ogalo midfielder Boniface Omondi agreed with Kimani, saying they will be out to exact revenge.

"Let's wait and see, but beating us again will not be any easy task for them. We shall fight on the pitch and revenge. It is a tough game but winning is our priority," said Omondi, who left Gor Mahia for Wazito in September last year due to financial constraints.

Gor Mahia winger Cliftone Miheso is confident they can complete the double over their rivals. The left footed Miheso has been instrumental in creating chances for Gor's strikers and will certainly be expected to do the same on Wednesday.

"Every team playing Gor puts in an extra effort and Wazito will obviously do the same. It is a tough game that can go either way, but with the title on sight, it not a time to surrender," Miheso told Nation Sport.

While Gor secured a controversial 1-0 win over 2009 champions Sofapaka over the weekend, Wazito have had a one-week rest since downing Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Utalii grounds on June 16.

At Ruaraka, second placed Tusker go into their match brimming with confidence after a hard fought 1-0 win over Sharks last Sunday.

A win will see the brewers leapfrog KCB at the top. The bankers lead the table on 42 points, one ahead of Tusker, who are eying their 12th title.

"There is no easy match now in the title run-in and the gap between top teams is not wide. It is a tough game and we have to win," said Tusker forward Luke Namanda.

Mathare United coach Frank Ouna will be hoping to secure his first win as the Slum Boys look to drag themselves from bottom spot.

Fresh from receiving match winning bonuses, Leopards, who were not in action last weekend, have had enough rest ahead of this clash. Ingwe lies fourth on 37 points from 19 matches.

