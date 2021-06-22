Wazito dare Gor Mahia as Tusker, Ingwe seek crucial points

Sila Kiplagat

Gor Mahia's Sydney Ochieng (left) joins Jules Ulimwengu in celebrating his goal against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mathare United coach Frank Ouna will be hoping to secure his first win as the Slum Boys look to drag themselves from bottom.
  • Fresh from receiving match winning bonuses, Leopards, who were not in action last weekend, have had enough rest ahead of this clash. Ingwe lies fourth on 37 points from 19 matches.

Wazito midfielder Kevin 'Modo' Kimani has warned reigning champions Gor Mahia to brace for the mother of all battles when the two sides clash in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Thika Sub County Stadium Wednesday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.