Wazito compound Sofapaka's woes, Sharks sink Mathare in 'Slum Derby'

Sofapaka’s woes in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) persisted on Tuesday after they lost 3-2 to lowly Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

In the other match of the day held later at the same venue, Kariobangi Sharks defeated Mathare United 2-1 in the “Slum Derby.”

Goals from Stephen Bwire and Samuel Adebowale on 52 and 74 minutes respectively and a 35th minute own goal by Brian Bwire guided Wazito to the important win over the “Batoto ba Mungu”.

Sofapaka’s goals were netted by Roddy Manga and Jacob Danoam in the 26th and 72nd minutes.

Sofapaka have now not won in their last six matches, leaving them 12th with 28 points from 26 matches.

David Ouma’s side have won in six matches, drawn in 10, and lost in the same number of matches.

Wazito on the other hand are 17th with 19 points from 27 matches.

It was Wazito’s second back-to-back win in four victories. They have registered seven stalemates, and lost in 16.

In the “Slum Derby”, Tyson Otieno scored in either halves of the match to secure victory for Sharks. Curtis Wekesa netted Mathare’s goal in the 28th minute of the match that they wasted several chances.

All the three goals were scored through penalties.

Sharks are 11th with 36 points from 27 matches while Mathare are 16th with 22 points from 26 matches.

“It is not the result we expected because we were the best side in the match. We had so many chances, which we failed to convert because we were not composed in front of goal. To survive relegation we need to win so we will continue sharpening our attack,” said Mathare’s interim coach Samuel Koko.

Sharks coach William Muluya said: "We have tried because Mathare and Sharks is a derby so it is not an easy match. We cannot win the league but we want to win many matches so that we finish in a good position.”

Tuesday results

Mathare United 1 Kariobangi Sharks 2

Sofapaka 2 Wazito 3

Playing Wednesday

Nairobi City Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Bidco United v AFC Leopards (Thika)

Tusker v KCB (Ruaraka)

FC Talanta v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Vihiga Bullets (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bandari v Kenya Police (Mbaraki)