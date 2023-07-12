'This is a fight for your lives,' Wazito coach Odera warns his players

Wazito coach Charles Odera has warned his players to prepare for a bruising battle if they want to stay in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League next season.

Wazito face Migori Youth, who finished third in the National Super League, in the first leg of their relegation/promotion play-offs on Saturday at Migori County Stadium from 3pm.

Wazito will then host Migori Youth at the dreaded Muhoroni Sub County Stadium on July 22 in the second leg of the tie with the aggregate winner forming the 18th team in the FKF-PL next season.

The loser will drop to the NSL next term.

In case of a draw in both legs, away goals will be used to determine the winner. If the two matches end in identical draws, then the teams will head into penalties to decide the winner.

Wazito finished 16th in the FKF-PL log while Migori Youth finished third in the recently concluded National Super League season behind champions Shabana and runners up Murang’a Seal.

The tie promises to be a cracker as both teams battle for premiership status next season.

Odera called on FKF to ensure that there is enough security in both legs and the match officials remain fair so that the best team can emerge victorious.

“I have told my players that their CVs can only be better if they play in the top league. We have been training well and every player knows that going back to NSL will lower their value even if they move to other teams. So they have to fight and win in the first leg,” said Odera.

“We fought in the last matches of the league to avoid relegation. We don’t want all that to go down the drain by losing to Migori Youth. That is why this is a do-or-die clash to us,” added Oder.