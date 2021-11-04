Wazito coach Kimanzi eyes first victory of the season

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi will be looking for his first win of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season when they clash with KCB at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

Despite signing heavily in the just concluded transfer window, the former Harambee Stars tactician has only collected two points in the last five matches.

Wazito drew 1-1 against newbies FC Talanta on September 25, and registered a similar result against Kariobangi Sharks on October 24.

However, Kimanzi is confident that his new recruits and the regular players at his disposal can shock KCB, who have also registered an average performance this season.

In its other matches, Wazito lost 1-0 and 3-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars on October 17 and October 21 respectively, before losing 2-0 to Tusker last weekend.

On the other hand, KCB lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia in the bankers’ league opener before going on to draw 0-0 and 1-1 against AFC Leopards and FC Talanta respectively. The bankers have earned an identical 2-1 wins against Sofapaka and Kenya Police in their last two matches.

“We have been playing well but we are yet to convert the scoring chances that come our way. We have dominated the matches that we have played but our opmade better use of their chances and killed the game. However, I lamented about the level of officiating in our match against Tusker because it was clear their two goals were scored from off-side positions,” Kimanzi told Nation Sport.

“KCB is a tough opponent but we have to fight so as to win our first game and ease pressure on my players. It is then that our season will start,” he added.

Some of the new faces Kimanzi hopes will impress this season in his squad are former Mathare United duo of Tyson Otieno and James Kinyanjui, Kenyan international Cliff Nyakeya and former Bidco United forward Eric Gichimu.

At the same time, KCB striker Derick Otanga has vowed to fight to reclaim his place in the team. Otanga, who was the leading goal scorer for the bankers last season with 11 goals, has found playing time hard to come by following the arrival of James Mazembe.

“We need to continue winning. We belong at the top of the table. It will be a tough game against Wazito, a team I have played for before and since the competition has been stiff in my team, I have to prove myself by replicating the performance I had last season,” said Otanga.

Meanwhile, eight matches are lined up this weekend - four being played on Saturday and another four on Sunday - across different venues in the country.

Fixtures

Friday

Wazito v KCB (Kasarani, 1pm)

Saturday:

Mathare United v Bidco United (Kasarani, 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v P. Rangers (Sudi Stadium, 1pm)

Kenya Police v Gor Mahia (Kasarani, 1pm)

Nrb City Stars v Vihiga Bullets ( Ruaraka, 3pm)

Sunday

K. Sharks v Tusker (Kasarani, 1pm)

Sofapaka v AFC Leopards (Wundanyi, 3pm)

Homeboyz v Bandari (Bukhungu, 1pm)