Wazito coach Kimanzi eyes first victory of the season

Francis Kimanzi

Wazito FC Coach Francis Kimanzi looks on during their FKFPL match against Tusker at Ruaraka grounds on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite signing heavily in the just concluded transfer window, the former Harambee Stars tactician has only collected two points in the last five matches.
  • Wazito drew 1-1 against newbies FC Talanta on September 25, and registered a similar result against Kariobangi Sharks on October 24.

Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi will be looking for his first win of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season when they clash with KCB at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

