Watford drop Harambee Stars prospect

Kenya Under-23 midfielder Henry Ochieng (right) has parted ways with newly promoted English Premier League side Watford FC, the club announced on May 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Watford FC
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan Under-23 international was signed by Watford back in January on loan basis until the end of the 2020/21 season from Cork City of Ireland
  • In November 2017, Ochieng' was given a Harambee Stars call up by former coach Stanley Okumbi to join the team and play against Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
  • The 22-year-old midfielder, who was raised in the UK, made his junior debut for Kenya in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations first leg qualifier against Mauritius in November 2018

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Watford FC have parted ways with Kenyan midfielder Henry Ochieng'.

