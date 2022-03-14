Wasteful Man City's title bid hit by Palace stalemate

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (left) vies in the air against Crystal Palace's Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate during their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park in south London on March 14, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool can close to within one point of City if they win their game in hand at fourth placed Arsenal on Wednesday.
  • City had won four of their last five league games, including a scintillating 4-1 demolition of Manchester United in their most recent top-flight outing.

London

