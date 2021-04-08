Wasteful Arsenal pegged back by late Slavia goal in Europa League

Slavia Prague's Czech defender Tomas Holes (left) celebrates scoring the equalising goal during their Uefa Europa League quarter-final first leg match aganst Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nicolas Pepe had broken the deadlock for Arsenal in the 86th minute after a night of glaring misses in the first leg of the last-eight tie.
  • But Tomas Holes headed in a last-gasp equaliser to leave the contest finely poised.

London, United Kingdom

