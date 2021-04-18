Wanyama scores as Montreal thump rivals Toronto in MLS opener

Victor Wanyama poses for a photo recently during CF Montreal's pre-season ahead of 2021 MLS season.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Mihailovic put the game beyond Toronto with the fourth goal from a tight angle from an Erik Hurtado's assist.
  • Toronto got their second goal in the 88th minute from a Richie Laryea solo run into the box after getting a nice pass outside the box and turning well before beating two defenders and the keeper.

Victor Wanyama was on target as CF Montreal kicked off their 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference with an emphatic 4-2 win over arch-rivals Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

