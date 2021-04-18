Wanyama scores as Montreal thump rivals Toronto in MLS opener

Victor Wanyama was on target as CF Montreal kicked off their 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference with an emphatic 4-2 win over arch-rivals Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

Coach Wilfried Nancy's side made their intentions clear with a third minute goal from Mason Toye. He finished off a nice pass from Zachary Brault-Gillard which caught Toronto's defence flat-footed.

Toye nearly doubled the lead in the 17th minute, but his header in the box went inches wide.

The second goal finally came seven minutes later from Romell Quioto after a defensive blunder. He received a long pass from Joel Waterman and outpaced his marker before scoring from a tight angle.

Toronto reduced the arrears from the spot through Marky Delgado just before halftime.

CF Montreal 's Victor Wanyama's stats against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Saturday. sofascore.com|

Harambee Stars skipper Wanyama gave Montreal some breathing space in the 54th minute after scoring with a powerful header from a corner-kick taken by Ugandan Mustafa Kizza.

Mihailovic put the game beyond Toronto with the fourth goal from a tight angle from an Erik Hurtado's assist.

Toronto got their second goal in the 88th minute from a Richie Laryea solo run into the box after getting a nice pass outside the box and turning well before beating two defenders and the keeper.

Meanwhile, Nabilai Kibunguchy’s Minnesota United fell 4-0 in the Western Conference of MLS early on Saturday to Seattle Sounders.