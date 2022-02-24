Wanyama's Montreal hammer Santos, storm Champs League quarters

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama and his CF Montreal team-mates acknowledge their fans after Santos Laguna in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 on February 24, 2022.

  • The Canadian Championship winners and Major League Soccer (MLS) side was captained by Kenyan midfielder Wanyama.
  • Montreal suffered a 1-0 loss away after Jesus Ocejo struck late in the game in Torreon on February 16.

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal overturned a 1-0 first leg loss with an emphatic 3-0 win against Mexican side Santos Laguna to advance into the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals on a 3-1 aggregate at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

