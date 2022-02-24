Wanyama's Montreal hammer Santos, storm Champs League quarters

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal overturned a 1-0 first leg loss with an emphatic 3-0 win against Mexican side Santos Laguna to advance into the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals on a 3-1 aggregate at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

The Canadian Championship winners and Major League Soccer (MLS) side was captained by Kenyan midfielder Wanyama.

Montreal suffered a 1-0 loss away after Jesus Ocejo struck late in the game in Torreon on February 16.

Montreal came into the return leg all guns blazing and made lightwork of the 2020-21 Liga MX runner-up with goals from Romell Quioto, Djordje Mihailovic and Ismael Kenneth Jordan Kone.

Coach Wilfried Nancy's charges were 1-0 up nine minutes into the encounter after Honduran forward Quioto tapped in from a difficult angle into an empty net after beating Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo who had come sliding off his line.

Mihailovic put Montreal 2-0 up, and 2-1 up in the series with a cool finish in the 22nd minute. He received a pass from Quioto in the box before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike.

Mihailovic then turned the provider on 61 minutes to an unmarked Kone, and the 19-year-old midfielder blasted the ball into the net to help secure Montreal’s safe passage into the last eight.

Montreal, who are back in the Champions League after missing last season, dominated both halves.

They will meet either Cruz Azul from Mexico or Canadian Premier League side Forge in the next round. Cruz Azul leads Forge 1-0 from the first leg. These two will play the second leg on Friday.