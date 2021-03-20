Wanyama missing as Mulee names squad for Egypt, Togo qualifiers

Kenya's coach Jacob Mulee attends a press conference at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their International friendly match against South Sudan at the same venue.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Star forward Michael Olunga leads the foreign legion that also has Sweden based duo of Joseph Okumu and Eric Ouma
  • Skipper Victor Wanyama is conspicuously missing having just started preseason training with CF Montreal ahead of his first full season in the Major League Soccer
  • Kenya take on Egypt in Nairobi on Thursday before travelling to Lome to face Togo on March 29

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named a 28-man squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo. 

