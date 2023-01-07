Wanyama extends CF Montreal stay

Kenya international midfielder Victor Wanyama will continue plying his trade with Canadian topflight side, CF Montreal for the next two seasons.

The former Harambee Stars captain's contract with the club had expired in December last year after featuring for the team for the past three seasons.

CF Montreal Friday confirmed via its social media platforms that Wanyama had agreed a two-year contract extension with the club. This is despite the fact that the 31-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic midfielder hinted that he was going to leave CF Montreal last month.

“We are glad to have concluded a new deal with Victor and that he remains with us. During the last three seasons, he has been an important player on the field and in the locker room. His personality, his experience, and his qualities as a player will notably help us with the stability of the group for the season to come,” said the club Vice Chairman and Sporting Director Olivier Reinhard on the club's website.

Wanyama confirmed the extension saying he had enjoyed the past three seasons at the club.

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years. When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project. As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters," said Wanyama.

In 2016, Wanyama made a big move worth Sh1.6 billion to Spurs. He joined the English Premier League side on a five-year deal from Southampton where he played from 2013-2016. He left Spurs in March 2020 to join CF Montreal.

The defensive midfielder also played for Scottish side Celtic side from 2011-2013 before featuring for Southampton. Locally he featured for Nairobi City Stars and AFC Leopards between 2006-2007.