Wanyama and CF Montreal stare at early CONCACAF Champions League exit

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal is staring at an early exit in CONCACAF Champions League after losing their first leg Round of 16 clash to Santos Laguna 1-0 in Torreon, Mexico on Wednesday.

Wanyama captained the 2021 Canadian Championship winners where substitute Jesus Ocejo netted the all-important goal two minutes from time.

CF Montreal, who must now win the return leg by two goals at Stade Olympique on February 22 to advance, thought they secured a dream start just six minutes into the contest at Estadio Corona.

Honduran forward Romell Quioto scored after a brilliant individual effort only for the goal to be disallowed after a review by the VAR as his Finnish team-mate Lassi Lappalainen was called for a foul in the build-up by referee Oshane Nation.

The disallowed goal catalysed Santos to start controlling the match. Striker Eduardo Aguirre was denied by Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza by a huge double-save and had a header off a corner kick glance off the post in the first half.

Montreal grew into the game in the second half, generating three solid chances right as the contest reached the hour-mark. Joaquin Torres and Rida Zouhir each saw distance shots go just wide, with Quioto also attempting a shot in the 70th minute that forced Santos goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo into a superb save.

But it was Santos who struck first, with Ocejo nodding home a close-range header as stoppage time loomed.

The two clubs were meeting for a second time in Champions League history. Prior to joining Major League Soccer, coach Wilfried Nancy’s Montreal previously faced Laguna in the quarterfinal stage of the 2009 tournament. That year, Montreal won the first leg 2-0 at home before being eliminated on 5-4 aggregate after losing the return leg 5-2 in Mexico.

Santos Laguna earned its place in this year’s tournament as the 2020-21 Liga MX runners-up.