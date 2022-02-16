Wanyama and CF Montreal stare at early CONCACAF Champions League exit

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal (left) vies with Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew

Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal (left) vies with Lucas Zelarayan of Columbus Crew during their Major League Soccer (MLS) match at DRV PNK Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Photo credit: Michael Reaves | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Santos Laguna earned its place in this year’s tournament as the 2020-21 Liga MX runners-up.

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal is staring at an early exit in CONCACAF Champions League after losing their first leg Round of 16 clash to Santos Laguna 1-0 in Torreon, Mexico on Wednesday.

