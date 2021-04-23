Wales sack ex-Man United star Giggs after assault charges

Wales' manager Ryan Giggs gestures from the touchline during their international friendly match against Spain at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on October 11, 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both assault charges relate to an incident on November 1 last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs' home. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
  • Giggs, 47, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance.

London

