Waithera's strike helps Sofapaka edge AFC Leopards

Joseph Waithera

Sofapaka's Joseph Waithera celebrates after scoring against AFC Leopards during their FKF-PL match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Sofapaka got their goal in the 43rd minute when Sebastine Ikekham put through Waithera, who outpaced two Leopards defenders to beat goalkeeper Levis Opiyo with a ground shot.
  • Leopards almost equalised in the 70th minute but Peter Ng'ang'a's powerful shot was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Odhiambo.

Sofapaka put up a good show to beat AFC Leopards 1-0 during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi Sunday.

