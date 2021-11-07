Waithera's strike helps Sofapaka edge AFC Leopards

Sofapaka put up a good show to beat AFC Leopards 1-0 during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu got their match winner through Joseph Waithera in the first half.

The match kick-off was delayed for 36 minutes because the ambulance had no Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

"The game cannot go on without a fully equipped ambulance. This ambulance van has no AED and the match will start when the item is available," said Match Commissar Steven Oduor.

Taita Taveta County Governor, Granton Samboja had to remain in his car as he waited for the ambulance.

The game started with Sofapaka having an upper hand and it took them eight minutes to make their first try when Alex Mbusia's shot missed the target.

Sofapaka had a golden chance to take the lead in the 15th minute as Roy Okal and Joseph Waithera combined to set up Lawrence Juma, who shot wide.

Leopards had their chance in the15th minute when Peter Ng'ang'a sent a fine cross, but Daniel Kakai failed to beat Sofapaka goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo.

Sofapaka got their goal in the 43rd minute when Sebastine Ikekham put through Waithera, who outpaced two Leopards defenders to beat goalkeeper Levis Opiyo with a ground shot.