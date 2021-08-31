Wait goes on for Shabana's return to top league

Hopes that former Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) heavyweights Shabana FC would rise from ashes and seal promotion to the top-tier were once again extinguished after another poor season.

Sports enthusiasts in Gusii will have to wait longer to see the club's return to the top-flight.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ were relegated from top league in 2006 after leadership wrangles rocked the club, something that resulted in poor performance.

They further dropped to division one in 2014 before they made their way back to the National Super League in 2018.

It is FC Talanta, who were crowned the Betika National Super League champions, after securing a 2-1 win over Soy United with two matches left to the end of the season.

The win also saw them qualify for next season’s FKF-PL after 66 points from 36 matches. Kenya Police are second on the log with 62 points after playing 37 matches. Fortune Sacco and Vihiga Bullets are third and fourth with 60 and 55 points respectively.

Having played 37 matches, the Kisii County-based side are languishing at position seven with 51 points, hence cannot manage a promotion slot. In their last assignment this season the ‘Glamour Boys’ will tour Coast Stima on Sunday.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the club’s head coach Robert Ojienda attributed the poor run to inexperience in his team.

“We had already conceded defeat after the top three teams widened the gap at the helm of the log. However, the main reason why we failed to perform well is because the club released seven first team players during the transfer period," Ojienda said.

He added that he will shop for experienced players before the start of next season.

This comes even as the club’s management is in limbo following the resignation of the vice chairperson Yobesh Nyandoro Kambi last week.

“Members I would like to sincerely express my profound gratitude and appreciation to the fans who have tirelessly stood and have sacrificed for our team. May the Lord Almighty shower you with his blessing.

I officially resign as the vice chairman of Shabana because of personal responsibilities as I will be involved in campaigns for Borabu constituency. However, I will remain fan number one to assist the team when called upon” he noted in a statement.

Kambi had been instrumental at the club since chairman Jared Nivaton's role became minimal.

Attempts to reach Nivaton for a comment proved fruitless as calls and text messages went unanswered.

Former players in the region have cited poor management as the main cause of the club’s misfortunes.

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika criticised the current management for laxity in service delivery.

He said the current officials had taken little interest in supporting the team, adding that that they lacked focused and innovative talent management policy.

“We have to restore the lost glory as far as sports is concerned in the Gusii region. We have legends in football who represented the country well and should be given a chance to manage football matters in this region,” he said.

He called on former players to contest for management positions saying the club’s management had been adversely affected by poor leadership.

His sentiments were echoed by ex-football great Henry Motego who said the club needs new blood in management.Shabana has never held elections and there are no minutes that approved the current officials to take office.

In his earlier statement in November last year, the club’s treasurer Evans Kibagendi challenged fans to call for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) if they wanted change.

“If fans and other stakeholders want change, let them come together and call for a general meeting with proper agendas and among them should be an election. The resolutions will be forward to respective offices where they will be adopted” he noted.