Wait goes on for Shabana's return to top league

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speaking to Nation Sport, the club’s head coach Robert Ojienda attributed the poor run to inexperience in his team.
  • “We had already conceded defeat after the top three teams widened the gap at the helm of the log. However, the main reason why we failed to perform well is because the club released seven first team players during the transfer period," Ojienda said.

Hopes that former Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) heavyweights Shabana FC would rise from ashes and seal promotion to the top-tier were once again extinguished after another poor season.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.